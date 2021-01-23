WHO Chief Thanks India & PM Modi For Global Response To COVID-19

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nation's continued support to the global response to COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Dr. Tedros remarked that only if nations 'Act Together' to share common knowledge, could the virus be defeated and lives be saved.

The WHO Chief's tweet came in response to India's decision to gift Coronavirus vaccines to key partners and friendly nations across the globe. So far, the nation has supplied millions of doses of 'Made in India' vaccine-- 'Covishield' to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius, and many others.

Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 23, 2021

India gifts vaccines to key partners

On January 19, India had announced that it would be supplying COVID-19 vaccines to several countries under grant assistance including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles, from Wednesday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the nation has received several requests for the supply of domestically-produced vaccines from neighboring nations including key partners.

"The Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighboring and key partner countries. In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January 2021," said the MEA.

Many countries have also come forward to thank India and PM Modi for joining efforts against the global health crisis with the latest being President Bolsonaro who shared an image of Lord Hanuman carrying the Coronavirus vaccine like 'Sanjeevani' from India to Brazil.

Even during the thick of the pandemic, India had supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves, and other medical supplies to a large number of countries contributing to the global chain amid the health crisis.

The Ministry is still awaiting confirmation of the necessary regulatory clearances for shipping the COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

