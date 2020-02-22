Agra Police Deploys 5000 Security Personnel Ahead Of President Trump's Visit On Feb 24

Agra's Superintendent of Police (SP), Botre Rohan Pramod has stated that around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city for President Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal on February 24. He added that more security measures were being taken by the police to ensure security for the US delegation.

Security in place for high-profile visit

The Agra SP further stated that CCTV cameras were in place, with talks being held regarding the anti-drone system.

President Trump is expected to be received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Agra airport, after which he will reach the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Earlier, there were concerns regarding the presence of monkeys near the monument. However, the fears were brushed aside by the CISF, which is in-charge of the security for the monument.

Speaking to ANI, Brij Bhushan, a CISF commander said, "For the last six months, it has been seen that inside the Taj Mahal the monkeys are not creating a lot of issues. And on the day when US President Trump is visiting the monument, there will not be a large presence of people and chances of monkeys creating problems will be even lesser."

The menace caused by monkeys has increased over the last few years with many tourists complaining about being troubled. A few weeks ago, the police started taking slingshots at monkeys which troubled tourists. Tourists are frisked at the entrance of the monument and all food packets are thrown away by security. This, in turn, attracts monkeys who are scouring for food.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

