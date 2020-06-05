Assam To Arrest Quarantine Flouters Under Non-bailable Offences Like 'attempt To Murder'

Taking stringent action against the violators of Coronavirus quarantine norms, the Assam government has threatened to charge them with the non-bailable offence. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that any misconduct in the quarantine centres will amount to charges equivalent to a non-bailable offence like 'attempt to murder'.

"Those who are creating any sort of obstructions to the health workers while doing their duties, any sort of misconduct, will lead to their arrest, and (accused) will be consecutively booked under non-bailable charges such as an attempt to murder," Sarma had said on Thursday. He added that patients can contact him directly if they face any issues inside the quarantine centres.

Till now, Assam charged those who violated quarantine facility with IPC section 269 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), both bailable with a jail term. The decision comes amid reports that inmates in Bongaigaon's quarantine facility allegedly abused the health workers and inmates from Chirang quarantine center allegedly fled without completing their term.

Assam's Covid-19 count

Assam reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected in the state to 2,115, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday morning. The state has witnessed a steep rise of 554 positive cases in the last two days, recording the biggest single-day spike of 285 new cases on Thursday. Of the 285 cases, 42 were detected late Thursday night and 243 through the day. Thirty-eight of the new cases were reported from Dhubri and four from Darrang, the minister said. Forty-six more patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 459. There are 1,649 active cases in the state at present, 459 people have recovered, four persons died and three migrated out of the state, he said.

