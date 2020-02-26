Bar Council Chairman Manan Mishra Appeals Court To Give A 'free Hand' To Delhi Police

Ahead of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court hearing on the Delhi Violence Case, Bar Council of India's Chairman Manan Mishra has condemned the incident of violence in North-East Delhi and has appealed to the court to give a 'freehand' to Delhi Police, to deal with the violent protesters.

In his statement, Bar Council Chairman condemned the incident and assured the Bar Council's support to the government. Manan Mishra said, "The bar condemns such violent incidents. The Bar Council supports the government and appeals to the High Court and Supreme Court to give a free hand to the Delhi Police to deal with the matter. We cannot tolerate this."

"I appeal to the court not to interfere in the police case and give free hand to the police so that the police can take action strictly," he added.

'People are in a state of panic'- Chairman Manan Mishra

Describing the atmosphere of panic and fear among the people, Chairman Mishra stated that there was 'slackness' on the part of Delhi Police. Appealing to the Courts, Mishra said, "There was slackness on the part of Delhi Police. There is still time to address this matter. There is a sense of panic and fear among the citizens, they are not in favour of such violence. The protection is already there. My appeal to the court is that in the garb of human rights, they should not encourage this violence. There is no fundamental right which allows any person to protest on the streets."

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi such as Maujpur. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the borders of Delhi were sealed. Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). The death toll in the violence has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

