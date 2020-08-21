CBI to probe Disha Salian link to Sushant Singh Rajput death in their investigation?

The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to probe if Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is linked to that of his former manager Disha Salian, who had passed away a week before the actor. Sources have claimed that CBI will be looking into Disha’s case as well as they dig out the evidence and facts of the SSR case.

CBI to probe Disha case link

As per CBI sources, the investigating authority is keen to ascertain if Disha’s death was due to suicide or was a murder. This aspect of the investigating will play a crucial role in the examination of the chronology of the events leading to SSR’s death. No fresh is likely to be registered as per the law, since the Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for the investigation of Sushant’s case only.

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off the fourteenth floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. Numerous questions have been raised on the police's claims that it was a suicide, right from politicians, Sushant’s family and friends to activists.

Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed Sushant was worried and told his sister Mitu, ‘They will not leave me’ when he heard the news of Disha’s death. He passed away under mysterious circumstances on June 14, and Mumbai Police once again termed it as a suicide.

An activist named Prashant Kumar, who runs the campaign #InsafForSSR, had told Republic TV that Disha had called Sushant about alleged misbehaviour at a party she attended on the day of her death. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh too had stated that Sushant feared being implicated in Disha’s death and Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, had appointed Disha as Sushant's manager.

Meanwhile, the CBI team swung into action on Friday after arriving in Mumbai the day before, as the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The officers questioned Sushant’s ex-manager Samuel Miranda and were also seen taking Sushant’s cook Neeraj in their car on the first day. The team is likely to record statements of Sandip Ssingh, Rhea’s family, Mahesh Shetty, doctors at Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted, as they seized the evidence from Mumbai Police.

