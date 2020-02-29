Delhi: Help-desk Set Up In Riot-hit Nand Nagri To Help Affected People Avail Govt Relief

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 25,000 ex gratia for those whose houses were burnt in the communal violence, a help-desk has been set up in Nand Nagri where forms of property loss and other damages can be submitted. The help-desk was set up on Saturday by the office of District Magistrate to help affected people avail relief. Several buildings have been destroyed completely or substantially in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 23.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ashok Kumar, a shopkeeper in Nand Nagri who allegedly suffered a loss of Rs 20 lakhs said that on February 24 at around 3:30 pm he got to know that his shop had caught fire and he was not allowed to go to his shop as he was told that the situation was bad.

Along with the ex gratia, CM Kejriwal stated had that the damage will be further assessed by the PWD department and the victims will be provided with the compensation accordingly. The Chief Minister also stated that the government has also started distributing food and temporary housing arrangements are being made for those who have been dislocated.

'Arrangements for people who have been dislocated'

Addressing the media on Friday, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Food is being distributed to everyone. NGOs are also helping us. Along with food, those who have been dislocated in the riots, we have arranged temporary areas for them to reside at. We have also made arrangements for people to stay in local communities. We will also arrange more tents if required."

"Those people whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially, we will give Rs 25,000 cash as ex gratia relief to them. Those who have been seriously injured in the violence and can not be treated in government hospitals, the government will shift such patients to private hospitals," he added.

Violence grips northeast Delhi

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has claimed 43 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws which soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen". Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace.

