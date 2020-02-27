Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Holds Review Meeting Over Law And Order Situation

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal held a review meeting to discuss the law and order situation in north-east Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Additional CS (Home), the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Delhi Fire Service and other agencies. The LG revealed that he had given the Delhi Police instructions over 'swift and prompt response' to any situation in the riot-hit areas as well as requested for an additional deployment of forces.

Adequate staff including 3 Spl. CsP, 6 Jt. CsP, 1 Addl. CP, 22 DCsP, 20 ACsP, 60 Inspectors, 1200 staff and 200 women staff along with 60 COYs of CAPF and reserve forces have been deployed on round the clock basis in affected areas in shifts. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 27, 2020

The LG also revealed that sufficient Help Desks/Lines were set up to ensure timely help. Along with that there was also adequate deployment of sufficient number doctors, availability of essential supplies like food, milk, grocery items etc in the violence-affected areas.

Directed Special CP (Vigilance) assisted by officers of EDMC, Health Department and District Administration to meet the injured/families of deceased personally and ensure that all steps are taken to provide all possible assistance to them. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 27, 2020

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 34 and injuring over 189.

