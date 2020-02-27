Rajnath Singh Speaks On Delhi Violence, Says The Situation Moving Towards 'normalcy'

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the recent rampant violence in Delhi stating that the situation was moving towards 'normalcy'. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs in an important clarification stated that there was sufficient deployment of forces in the national capital and that the situation was under control. As of Thursday, the death toll rose to 34 people with over 189 people injured in the Delhi violence.

"Situation is moving towards normalcy," Rajnath Singh told the media in Bengaluru.

Delhi Police holds press conference

The Delhi Police on Wednesday addressed a press conference over the assessment of the law and order regarding the violent clashes that broke out in north-east Delhi. Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa in the press conference revealed that till now they had registered 18 FIRs and over 106 people had been arrested in connection with the incidents. "Miscreants are being identified. We have CCTV footage and strong evidence. No untoward incident has taken place today," said the Delhi Police PRO.

"We appeal to the public to share with us any information or any problem. They may also seek assistance any time. The public can call on 22829334 and 22829335 for any help or information. The situation is under control right now," said MS Randhawa.

NSA Doval reigns in control

After reviewing the situation in violence-hit areas of Delhi, NSA Ajit Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik and the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau were also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister. Earlier in the day, it was reported that NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control.

(With Agency Inputs)