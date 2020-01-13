Delhi Police Commissioner Appears Before Parl Panel Quizzing Recent Violence Including JNU

Update at 5:30 PM

Parliamentary panel questions Delhi Police chief over use of force against protesting students & frequent imposition of Section 144, suggests it should have dealt with students in mature manner, according to PTI.

Summoned by the parliamentary panel, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday, appeared before the standing committee at the Ministry of Human Resources Development to discuss rising crimes in Delhi, in the wake of violence in institutions. The parliamentary standing committee which is headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma quizzed Home Ministry officials and Delhi police officials on the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other universities. Currently, Delhi police officials are quizzing nine students who have been identified as a part of the mob attack - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

Parliamentary panel quizzes Delhi police

"To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders/organizations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region," the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin issued on the agenda of the meeting. Delhi Police's role has come under the scanner following the violence in JNU with allegations that the force was standing at the gate of the campus while a mob attacked students and faculty members inside.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court issued a notice to social media giants WhatsApp, Google and Facebook on a plea asking them to preserve the data concerning the JNU violence. Sources reveal that three JNU professors had filed the plea regarding several social media groups which were used to mobilise the mob which attacked the campus on January 5. The High Court will pronounce the verdict on Tuesday.

Delhi police: 'JNUSU members mainly behind attack'

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, DCP Joy Thirke stated 9 students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to four organisations - SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF. Notices were served to the mentioned students to explain their involvement in the attacks on January 3,4 and 5. Two of the nine identified attackers are from ABVP. Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies - JNUSU & ABVP have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. While BJP has stood by ABVP, Congress sent a fact-finding committee to JNU and have demanded a criminal probe against the JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar.