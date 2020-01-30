Shiv Sena's Chaturvedi Condemns Jamia Shooting, Says 'This Isn't What India Is About'

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday stated that she is 'deeply saddened' by the shooting at Jamia earlier in the day. According to her, 'violence has become the new normal'. She further stated that the constant violence and provoking is not what the country is about.

In a shocking incident, an assailant wielding a pistol opened fire and shot a protesting student near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The assailant, identified as Gopal, was then taken into custody, but the Delhi Police has come under fire for being seen not reacting fast enough despite the man clearly posing a massive threat. The incident took place during the demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) near the varsity.

Just catching up with the timeline, deeply saddening to see how violence is the new normal, using a gun in an attempt to silence protesters.

Really hope this politics of provoking, instigating & normalising such behaviour stops at once, this isn’t what India is about. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 30, 2020

The shooting at Jamia

According to reports, the students who witnessed the incident informed that the injured student- identified as Shadab Alam was shot in his arm, with the assailant shouting 'Who wants Azadi, come I will shoot you", before opening fire.

Nationwide protests

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

