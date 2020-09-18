Disha Salian Case: Rohan Rai's Manager Silent On His Whereabouts, Claims 'cannot Divulge'

In the latest development in the Disha Salian death case, Republic TV contacted her fiancé Rohan Rai's talent manager Mansi Mehta and enquired for his whereabouts. Mansi Mehta claimed that she "cannot divulge details" about Rohan Rai and further chose to not respond before disconnecting the call. It is evident that people close to Rohan Rai, who may know of his current whereabouts, have chosen to remain tight-lipped in an attempt to shield him from the ongoing investigation into the death of his fiancé Disha Salian on June 8.

Republic Media Network's probe into the Disha's alleged suicide gained momentum after many instances in its successful probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on June 14 pointed to a link with circumstances leading to Disha's death. Rohan Rai, who had allegedly been Disha's live-in partner and was present in the high-profile party after which Disha died, has fled the city since a week after her death and has not once been interrogated by Mumbai Police regarding his fiance's death.

Top sources have also informed that Mumbai Police is aware of Rohan Rai's whereabouts and that Rai himself has kept them in the loop. Earlier this week, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had revealed in his conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and also written to Union Minister Amit Shah in a letter, that Rohan Rai is possibly afraid to return to the city and depose before the investigating authorities and claimed that certain "influential people" may be the reason.

CBI's probe into Disha-SSR case link

The CBI has already called in persons linked to Disha Salian as they probed the Sushant case. The first name was Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work as a celebrity manager. The second name was Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. He had also called Sushant a day before his death, on June 14.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances.

