Delhi Riots Case: ED Raids 6 Locations Linked To Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches in six locations in the national capital and Noida related to suspended AAP councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain. Searches were carried out at companies that have been linked to the councillor and his family members. The searches that started on Tuesday morning continued till late evening. The agency maintains that they have seized incriminating evidence.

ED had registered a case in March under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Tahir Hussain for alleged financing of Delhi violence. The probe agency suspects that a large amount of funds were diverted by the councillor which was used to fuel the riots in the national capital.

Delhi Crime Branch which is probing the riots case has also shared its investigation details with the financial crime-fighting agency. Sources in ED say that the councillor controls at least three advertising companies. One of the companies, Show Effect Advertisement Private Limited, is located in a four-storey building in Khajuri Khas. The councillor is also the director of two more companies — Show Effect Worldwide Private Limited and Essence Cellcom Private Limited.

According to the Delhi Police, who has filed four chargesheets against Tahir Hussain, the accused has admitted that he had transferred funds in the second week of January using fake companies.

“Tahir Hussain also disclosed that he transferred around Rs 1.10 crore to fake companies... got that amount in cash through a chain of transactions and thereafter he started his preparations and distributed cash to anti-Citizen Amendment Act protestors, his co-accused persons and several other persons in his locality and also told his other supporters/co-accused persons to get ready for big action," read the chargesheet, reviewed by Republic TV.

