'Supreme Sacrifice': IPS Association Pays Homage To Martyred Head Constable Ratan Lal

After Ratan Lal's martyrdom in the ongoing Delhi violence concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act, The Indian Police Service Association has paid tributes to the slain head constable for his dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty. Lal is survived by his wife and three children who have been devastated after learning about his death in the violent clashes.

HC #RatanLal performed his duty with utmost dedication & made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He will be a shining example to keep duty above everything else in service of nation. May his noble soul rest in peace and his family gets courage to bear this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/nmh30pFYgv — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) February 25, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher condemned the violence that broke out in Delhi on Monday and sent condolences to the family of the head constable who lost his life during the clashes that left India's capital in flames. Asserting that the 'culprit' be caught and punished, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened and angered by the on-duty killing of head constable #RatanLal".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Governor Anil Baijal over the violence in New Delhi. Members of the opposition parties will also be a part of the meeting which is to be held on Tuesday afternoon. The Home Minister held a meeting on Monday evening with senior Home Ministry officials as well, amid the shocking violence that broke out over the previous two days in the national capital.

Besides head constable Ratan Lal, 4 civilians lost their lives, on the other hand, 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes. The Opposition has stepped up its attack on the central government with NCP leader Majid Memon holding the centre responsible for law and order situation whereas CPI leader D Raja has alleged that BJP is instigating the violence.

