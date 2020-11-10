Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to 3 women accused of assaulting YouTuber

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam film industry dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and feminist activist Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal who have been accused of assaulting a YouTuber Vijay P Nair for passing 'derogatory remarks' against women. Pronouncing the order on the bail application filed by the three women, a single judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon while hearing their joint plea said that in the event of their arrest they should be released on bail as per the conditions specified in the order.

Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail

The prosecution's case is that earlier in September, Bhagyalaxmi along with two other trespassed into the lodge of Mr Nair and assaulted him for making sleazy and insulting remarks against women on his YouTube channel. The group of women not only beat up Nair but also threw black ink at him. As per the reports, the local police has registered cases against both the parties.

In one case the police are investigating against Sreelakshmi Arakal for sharing and promoting vulgar content through her social media handle. Bhagyalaxmi and the two others have been booked for manhandling and robbery. As per the complaint registered by Nair, the women forcibly took away his laptop after assaulting him.

Earlier, in the first week of October, the Chief Justice Magistrate of a district court in Thiruvananthapuram had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the 3 women stating that it would give a wrong message and also encourage others to take the law into their hands. Later, when the petitioners approached the High Court, they informed that they had no intention of committing robbery or attacking Nair. The also stated that they bought an ink bottle to pour on him and humiliate him but had no intention to manhandle him.

(With inputs from ANI)