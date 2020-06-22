Ludhiana: 500 FIRs Registered, 11K Challans Issued For COVID Protocol Violation Since May

The Centre and the state governments across the country have issued standard operating protocols (SOPs) in the light of the COVID-19, which includes using face masks at all costs when stepping out of the homes. However, it seems there have been frequent violations of the protocols in Punjab's Ludhiana. As per Ludhiyana Police, as many as 500 FIRs have been registered since May 18 against people who were found without masks or not adhering to social distancing protocol and about 11,000 challans have been issued to civilians till date.

Crackdown on violators

Rakesh Agrawal, Police Commissioner of Ludhiana, Punjab said, "Since May 18, we have registered around 500 FIRs against people who were seen not wearing masks and flouting social distancing, around 11,000 challans have been issued till date. I appeal to people to follow all the guidelines."

"Inter-district travel is allowed by a pass during weekends. People should follow all the norms, authorities and police are working for their betterment only," he added.

In one of his Facebook live sessions, he said that Ludhiana police have roped in NGOs to spread awareness among the citizens. The NGOs will help police in markets and public places, he said. Agrawal said the police were distributing masks to poor and needy people and ensuring that circles were drawn at shops, banks, offices etc. He, however, warned the people that police would take action if rules are flouted.

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

Punjab has reported 4,074 cases as on June 22, with an increase of 122 fresh cases on Sunday. On Sunday, the maximum 54 cases were reported from Ludhiana which is one of the worst-hit districts in the state. There are 1,275 active cases in the state as of now, while a total of 2,700 people have been cured of the infection so far. The death toll in the state stands at 99 including one death due to the virus on Sunday.

(Representative Image: PTI)