Mandya Police File FIR On JD(S) Neta And Son For Hindering Journalists' COVID Screening

After creating ruckus in Karnataka's Mandya district - hindering COVID-19 testing of journalists, an FIR has been registered against JD(S) MLC KT Srikante Gowda, his son and three others at Mandya West station on Saturday. Gowda and the others were protesting against conducting tests of journalists at Ambedkar Bhavan, allegedly fearing the spread of infection. State government doctors have tested 27 journalists today and had tested 15 journalists on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a ruckus ensued outside Ambedkar Bhavan in Karnataka's Mandya as JD(S) MLC Srikanth Gowda objected to journalists being tested for coronavirus at the spot, fearing the spread of infection as he lived nearby. The neta and his supporters were apprehended after a scuffle broke out at the spot, forcing the police to take the JD(S) MLC into custody. Following reports of media persons being tested positive for COVID across India, the government of Karnataka had ordered the screening of all media personnel reporting from the field, and Mandya's Ambedkar Bhavan was being used to test media persons.

Sources state that 53 journalists - including videographers, reporters, photojournalists and cameramen of a TV news channel have tested positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai. BMC had tested 167 journalists and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has home quarantined herself after exposure to some of these COVID-19 positive journalists. Similarly, Delhi government has examined 167 journalists - all have tested negative.

Several state governments like Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh too have announced that they will be testing journalists after the Mumbai COVID-19 scare. The Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued an advisory asking media persons to take necessary precautions while reporting from containment zones, hotspots and COVID affected areas. Moreover, the Centre asked media management to take care of field staff and office staff too. India's current Coronavirus case tally stands at 24506 with 775 deaths till date.

