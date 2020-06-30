Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gets Bomb Threat From Pakistan's Karachi; Security Beefed Up

On Monday, Taj Hotel in south Mumbai received a threat call from Karachi, Pakistan. Police have beefed up security outside the establishment after the Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack. The iconic hotel in Colaba area was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

An official told news agency PTI that Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday's Karachi exchange terror attack and as part of the enhanced anti-terror measures, security outside the hotel and other vital installations has been increased. There has been no confirmation from the police so far about reports that a caller from Pakistan had threatened to blow up the luxury hotel. "Police are on alert and an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the (Taj hotel) area," news agency PTI quoted official.

Security tightened outside Taj Hotel & nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/mu5Uf6qzCf — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

READ | Terrorists hurl grenade at 50 RR Camp in Budgam; no loss of life or injury reported

READ | Taj rated as India's 'strongest brand' across all sectors by Brand Finance

Karachi terror attack

Pakistan's Stock Exchange building in Karachi's Chundrigar Road came under attack on Monday morning as four terror suspects tried to storm into the building. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. Two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack, along with all four terrorists.

According to Karachi IG, the attackers were reportedly wearing clothes usually worn by police officials while they are off-duty. Several people, including three police officials, have been injured, the police said in a statement according to Dawn.

READ | Terror attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; terrorists don Police uniforms

READ | 'Cannot shift blame on India': MEA slams Pakistan's 'absurd remarks' on Karachi attack