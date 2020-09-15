Navy Veteran Attacked: All 6 Re-arrested For Attack On Ex-Navy Officer Granted Bail Again

In less than 24 hours, the six Shiv Sena goons who had been re-arrested on Monday night over their brutal attack on retired Navy officer Madan Sharma have once again been granted bail on a surety of Rs 15,000 each.

This comes shortly after Navy veteran Madan Sharma met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari saying that the Governor has assured that he will speak to the Centre about the imposition of President's rule.

Lashing out at the Maharashtra transport minister who allegedly sided with the goons, the navy veteran said that he has no right to stay in the post. He also said that they have demanded appropriate charges be levelled against those arrested as the Maharashtra Police has charged them under a bailable offence.

While two of the accused are Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre, four others are also associated with the ruling party of Maharashtra.

Read: Shiv Sena Loses The Plot; Questions Navy Veteran Its Goons Thrashed As If He's A Neta

Read: Sanjay Raut Defends Attack On Navy Veteran; Questions Defence Min Over 'interest' In Issue

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked Navy Veteran Madan Sharma over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Madan Sharma and slapping him as he tries to run away.

Sources report that the Kandivali resident was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

"Uddhav Thackerayji, if you can't control law and order then resign, let the public decide which government can handle it. Those (assailaints out on bail) are infuriated - hence I ask the CM to arrange for security to me and my family. Uddhav Thackerayji along with his party must apologise to the nation and ensure such an incident must not repeat," said the Navy veteran.

Read: Rajnath Singh Dials Assaulted Navy Veteran; Condemns Shiv Sena Goons' Deplorable Attack

Read: Assaulted Navy Veteran Seeks CM Uddhav's Resignation; Reminds Him Of Cartoonist Balasaheb