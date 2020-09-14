Shiv Sena Loses The Plot; Questions Navy Veteran Its Goons Thrashed As If He's A Neta

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Monday launched a shocking and morally abominable counter-attack on navy veteran and citizen Madan Sharma who demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation after being thrashed by the latter's party's goons two days ago.

Sena, which has been defending the attack on the 66-year-old ex-navy veteran, took to its mouthpiece Saamna and slammed him for sharing an ‘objectionable’ post about the CM on social media. The Uddhav-led party further questioned, 'why didn’t Madan Sharma demand resignation of the Prime Minister and the President when 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC in a violent face-off against China?' as though he's a public person or has any requirement whatsoever to be consistent in his statements.

“Why didn’t Madan Sharma demand resignation from the Prime Minister, the President and the Defence Minister after 20 Army jawans were killed by Chinese troops at the LAC? The soldier inside him should have woken up even then,” Shiv Sena said in its Saamana editorial.

Stating that the attack on Sharma was not supported by anyone, the party asked “but, what did he get by sharing an objectionable social media post about CM Uddhav Thackeray. Was he not taught that a constitutional post should be respected when he was in the navy?” it added.

Further speaking of Madan Sharma as if he were an outsider, Sena said, “You stay here, earn here and say whatever comes to your mind about the state leaders. But when someone thrashes you, you call it injustice and threat to freedom.” “Tomorrow if anyone abuses the Prime Minister, the President, Vice-President, or the Navy Chief, do not worry, he will be awarded a Padma Shree award,” it added.

Madan Sharma: "CM must resign"

Earlier on Sunday, the Navy veteran had demanded that CM Uddhav Thackeray tender his resignation if he is unable to control the law and order situation in the state. Sharma, who was being discharged from Kandivali's Shatabdi hospital held Thackeray responsible if any untoward situation occurred to him or his family. Sharma's assailants - which include two Sena shakha chiefs have been granted bail.

"Uddhav Thackerayji, if you can't control law and order then resign, let the public decide which government can handle it. Those (assailants out on bail) are infuriated - hence I ask the CM to arrange for security to me and my family. Uddhav Thackerayji along with his party must apologise to the nation and ensure such an incident must not repeat," he said.

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked him over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Madan Sharma and slapping him as he tries to run away. Sources report that the Kandivali resident was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

