NIA Arrests Absconding Khalistani Gurjeet Singh Nijjar From Delhi's IGI Airport

In a massive development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday nabbed wanted Khalistani terrorist Gurjeet Singh Nijjar from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The absconding terrorist was nabbed at the airport after his deportation from Cyprus. Wanted in the Pune Khalistan case, Nijjar has been accused of hatching plans to revive Sikh militancy in India centered around forming a separate state of Khalistan.

Gurjeet Singh Nijjar was the main conspirator of the operation and was said to be working with two other accused Harpal Singh and Moin Khan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in May 2019, filed a Charge Sheet in the NIA Special Court against Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, accused Harpal Singh, Moin Khan and one Sundar Lal Parashar. The conspirators have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Section 3 & 25 of the Arms Act, 1959 and sections 37 & 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

As per the NIA, the accused would post videos and images containing praises of militant Jagtar Singh Hawara (a convicted accused in the assassination of Beant Singh, Former Chief Minister of Punjab), images and videos of Operation Blue Star of 1984, and pro-Khalistani posts related to proscribed organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

During the investigation, it was revealed that Nijjar had left India for Cyprus after which a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. He was successfully detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on December 22. The body is seeking his transit custody after which he will be taken to Mumbai for further investigation.

This comes days after the NIA on December 18 filed another chargesheet against 10 members of terror outfit — Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under charges of criminal conspiracy, violence and sedition.

