Only Surviving Terrorist In Doda Among Three Killed In Anantnag Encounter

In a major success for security forces, three terrorists have been neutralized in the Khull Chohar area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Among the three terrorists killed, two were associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and one with Hizbul Mujahideen.

READ: 102 Terrorists Neutralised In Kashmir Valley In 2020; 22 In Just 12 Days In Shopian

Three Terrorists Killed

"With today's operation at Khull Chohar Anantnag by Anantnag Police along with Local RR unit in which two LET terrorists, including one district commander and one HM commander Masood are neutralised, Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free one again as Masood was last surviving terrorist of Doda District. HM commander Masood of Doda district was involved in a rape case of Doda police and was absconding ever since. He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir," DGP Jammu Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said.

Earlier on May 17, Forces managed to gun down the only active terrorist in Doda Tahir, declaring Doda district of Jammu terror-free. "Tahir was involved in Banihal CRPF IED attack and was also involved in killing of RSS activist and his PSO in Kishtwar.; Police also recovered AK47 which was snatched from PSO of RSS Activist Chander Kant who was killed in April, 2019", IGP Jammu had said.

READ: Kashmir: Four Terrorists Eliminated In Two Anti-terror Operations

Forces have managed to neutralize at least 47 militants have been killed in 29 days in June in Jammu and Kashmir. In year 2020, 125 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir; 118 in valley and 7 in Jammu. 18 terrorists were killed in the month of January, 7 in the month of February, 7 in the month of March, 28 in the month of April, 18 in the month of May, and 47 in June so far.

READ: Army Neutralizes Three Terrorists In Tral Near Awantipora, One CRPF Jawan Martyred

Forces have carried out 16 Anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir; 15 in Valley and 1 in Jammu. 11 operations among there were carried out in South Kashmir which is known to be hotbed of terrorism. 41 terrorists have been killed in three districts of South Kashmir in 11 Anti- Terror operations. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, days ago, said, "I had stated earlier that from next month, we will shift focus to north Kashmir. Let this month-end first. In the remaining days, we will clean remaining militants from South and accordingly move to North."

READ: J&K Administration In Controversy Over Scholarships To Children Of Killed Terrorists