Rajasthan HC To Hear Pleas Against BSP MLAs-Cong Merger On Friday As Assembly Commences

Amid the return of Sachin Pilot and 18 rebels into Congress folds, the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday said that it would listen to BJP and BSP's plea opposing the merger between Congress and six BSP MLAs. After hearing arguments, the single judge bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday as half-day was observed in the court on Thursday. The petitioners have challenged the merger of the six MLAs with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard. The Speaker has allowed the merger, increasing Congress' support to 107.

Earlier on August 8, the six BSP MLAs moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the plea to the apex court from the Rajasthan HC. Currently, the Rajasthan HC has issued notices to the 6 MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel through a special messenger and via newspapers. While BSP has issued a whip instructing its MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government, the six MLAs have reaffirmed their support to CM Ashok Gehlot.

Plea challenging merger junked

Previously on 27 July, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed the plea filed by BJP opposing the merger of 6 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs into Congress in the state. While BSP and BJP have filed another petition seeking the MLAs' disqualification, the Congress has accused BSP of being under BJP's pressure. As of now, two pleas from BJP and BSP challenge the six MLAs' merger in the HC.

In September 2019, 6 BSP MLAs- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha joined Congress and this move was subsequently approved by the Assembly Speaker. But the BSP national leadership cried foul over this development. On July 28, former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati lamented that the Rajasthan CM had acted with a "malicious intent" despite BSP's unconditional support to the Congress government after the 2018 Assembly polls.

Pilot's rebellion and return

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. After almost a month of no action, Pilot and his 18 MLAs returned to Congress folds on August 10 - claiming he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. Gehlot who has the support of 101 MLAs will meet Pilot and his rebels at the Congress Legislative party meet at 5 PM. The Rajasthan Assembly is set to reconvene on Friday, where BJP is set to move a no-confidence motion.

