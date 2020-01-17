Scoop: Mumbai Police And CBI Jointly Interrogate Dawood-aide Ejaz Lakdawala

Underworld don and erstwhile member of the D-Company, Ejaz Lakdawala is now been jointly interrogated by Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), say sources.

Ejaz Ladkawala, who is now under Mumbai Police custody, is being interrogated by the Mumbai Police and as well as CBI as sources revealed that there are in few cases against Chhota Rajan and Ejaz Ladkawala together, are named and these cases are with CBI.

Mumbai Police sources said, “After the arrest of Ejaz Lakdawala, we have received more than 80 fresh complaints against Ladkawala. Now we will shortlist the complaints and soon will start registering the fresh FIRs against Ejaz Ladkawala. Around 93 police have given a task to find the old cases registered against Lakdawala. We will compile all the cases against Lakdawala to make a strong case before the court”.

READ | CONFIRMED | Dawood in Karachi, Pakistan's ISI harbouring Chota Shakeel: arrested Lakdawala

CBI to ask for Lakdawala's custody

Informing further, the Mumbai Police also stated that once the police custody will come to an end, the CBI will ask for the custody before the court on January 21.

Last week, during the interrogation with Ejaz Ladkawala, Mumbai Police had accessed the location of Prasad Pujari who is operating from China. Prasad pujari is an underworld don who has recently made an instruction to his goons for a murderous attack on Shiv Sena leader in Mumbai. Since then, pressure increased on the Mumbai police to act against him.

Moreover, underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala’s arrest comes on the heels of his daughter Sonia Lakdawala alias Sonia Shaikh's arrest a fortnight ago at Mumbai International Airport and he is under police custody till 21st January.

READ | Republic Exclusive: After Lakdawala, Mumbai Police accesses Prasad Pujari's location

Mumbai police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) had been on the tail of Lakdawala for the last many years, as most extortion threats from the gangster were directed to Mumbai-based builders. Lakdawala's main target was the Western suburbs of Mumbai.

Lakdawala's cousin Sameer Lakdawala, wanted in 2012 extortion cases of a Mumbai-based builder, was arrested in February 2019. It was Sameer's arrest that helped the special cell to gather information about Lakdawala. Two months later in April, Lakdawala's brother Aqueel Lakdawala was arrested in four cases of extortion. This helped police to trace Lakdawala's daughter Soniya, who was married to one Shahid Shaikh and had changed her name to Shifa Shaikh.

READ | Dawood suffering from gangrene, reveals arrested Lakdawala; exposes D-gang Nepal ventures

READ | Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh proud of Mumbai Police over Ejaz Lakdawala's arrest