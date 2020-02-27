Delhi: Security Forces Deploy Camera-mounted Drones To Maintain Tight Vigil

Amid the growing Delhi violence that has claimed over 30 lives and injured as many as 190 people, the security forces have deployed camera-mounted drones to maintain vigil in the violence-struck areas and prevent further escalation of tension. The local residents also joined hands with police personnel in a bid to maintain peace in the city by providing information on suspicious elements and movements.

Surveillance with drone cameras started after dark on Wednesday and residents also heaved a sigh of relief in presence of Paramilitary forces who maintained constant vigil across the violence-affected areas.

The markets remained shut on Thursday and essential services such as public transport, schools, hospitals, banks, nursing homes, etc. remained affected. Though the metro stations in and around Maujpur have been opened for the convenience of the people, it saw a meagre crowd due to apprehensions about safety. The security forces instructed the locals to move out of their houses only if it is necessary.

The Delhi clashes

Violence in the national capital began on February 23, Sunday when the pro and anti-CAA protestors clashed over the amended citizenship law and the clash soon turned into a communal riot. Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others met to review the current situation. Delhi High Court on Wednesday stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." PM Modi and CM Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace.

Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava on Thursday visited violence-hit areas of Delhi to take an account of the situation and interact with the people. The Special Commissioner said that he was here to assure the people that the police is with them. SN Srivastava was appointed as the Special Commissioner of Police by Home Minister Amit Shah on February 25 amid the violent clashes.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's orders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and briefed the Home Minister about the situation on Wednesday. Doval who was given the charge of reining in the violence in parts of the national capital has said that the situation is under control. People were also seen talking to Doval on Wednesday and confiding in him stating that they trust him with their lives and were relieved after him taking control of the situation.

