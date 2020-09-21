Shocking Rajya Sabha Video Of Sanjay Singh Grabbing marshal By Throat In crowded House Out

Two key farm bills were passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday via voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting Opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

After a heated debate, the Upper House passed the two bills amid an uproar as some opposition members, ignoring the COVID-19 protocol, charged towards the podium of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, flung the rule book at him and tore official papers. They yanked his microphone and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee.

Sanjay Singh clashes with Rajya Sabha marshal

Meanwhile, a video has emerged that shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Sanjay Singh physically assaulting a marshal before TMC's Derek O'Brien and others intervened. In the video, he can be seen dragging the marshall by his neck following which he was escorted out of the Hosue. Earlier, the AAP MP also jumped on a table and raised slogans.

The video was tweeted by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who said that, "Indecency with the Marshal is an insult to the sanctity and dignity of Parliament. I appeal to all respected MPs to uphold the dignity and prestige of Parliament that we have inherited."

Another video was shared by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who said, "Congress & company don't want discussion or division only disruption & confusion."

BJP to seek strong action against opposition MPs

12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

Soon after opposition parties gave the notice, several Union ministers rushed to the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and discussed with him the entire episode of unruly behaviour and ruckus allegedly created by opposition MPs, sources said.

The government is planning to move a motion on Monday morning in Rajya Sabha seeking action against opposition members for creating ruckus and insulting the chair, sources said. The way opposition members stood on officials' table and damaged mic in front of the chair, it deserves stringent action, they added.

