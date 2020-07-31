Sushant Singh Case: Maharashtra Min Says Probe To Conclude Soon, Chides 'publicity' On It

Under fire over the handling of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a senior Maharashtra minister has said that Mumbai Police is probing the matter on basis of evidence and will conclude its investigation "as soon as possible".

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Friday, Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil said: "Mumbai police are investigating the matter. Police will investigate on basis of evidence and we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible and police will reach a conclusion."

He expressed his displeasure over the attention given to the case and said it unfortunate that Sushant's suicide is getting more publicity than he would have got post a film release.

"Unfortunately, Sushant's suicide is getting more publicity than he would have got post a film release. His suicide is very unfortunate. The chatter that is happening around his private life is unnecessary," Patil said.

Politics heats up over case

The Maharashtra government has refused to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh repeatedly asserting that Mumbai Police's probe in the case is going well.

Several leaders like BJP's Subramaniam Swamy, LJP's Chirag Paswan, JAP's Pappu Yadav have come out in demanding a central probe into alleged foul play. Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son met his own party's leader – Anil Deshmukh – demanding that the case be transferred to CBI from the Mumbai police – which is currently probing into it. BJP too has demanded a CBI probe citing that the three-party Maharashtra government has lost the people's trust and must hence set aside its ego and transfer the case.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has opined that the Enforcement Directorate can register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) since Sushant's father claims in his FIR that funds of Sushant to the tune of 15 crore were siphoned off by Rhea Chakraborty before he died.

BJP Chief Whip in Maharashtra Assembly Ashish Shelar on Thursday also raised suspicion on the nature of the investigation by the Mumbai Police. Shelar took to Twitter and raised several questions concluding that innocent people are being questioned while the actual suspects are being kept out of the investigation.

