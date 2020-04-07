Nizamuddin Makaz-attending Tablighis In Hiding; Thane Police Registers Two FIRs

It is turning out to be one of the biggest challenges for the authorities in the battle against Coronavirus — to identify the Tablighis and their contacts. The Thane Police have registered two FIRs against the trustees of two Mosques in Mumbra area for violating the government order.

Trustees of masjid named in FIRs

Thane Police have taken out around 20 foreigner Tablighis who were lodged in two Mosques in Thane. In one Mosque, 13 Bangladeshi Tablighis were hiding with two Tablighis from Assam and in the other, around 8 Malaysian Tablighis.

While in one FIR, 19 people have been named as accused, in another, 14 people have been named. This includes trustees of the Masjid. They have been accused of violating the laws promulgated by the state. FIR has been registered under the following sections- 188, 269, 270 of IPC, 3 of Epidemic Act, 51 of National Disaster Management Act.

The foreigners came to Thane before the 18th March Nizamuddin congregation. They arrived in New Delhi on 10th March. They stayed in the markaz for few days before leaving for Thane. The trustees of the masjid allegedly helped the Tablighis to stay inside. The trustees are being questioned by Thane police. The Tablighis from Bangladesh had come to Mumbra via Nizamuddin on 13th March. They did not attend the congregation on 18th.

The Tablighis from Malaysia came in February to attend the scheduled congregation in Vasai which was later cancelled by Maharashtra police. Thane Police team headed by commissioner Vivek Phansalkar convinced the masjid office bearers to cooperate with the police. It was only after that the Tablighis hiding inside the masjid stepped out. The Tablighis have been quarantined. Swabs have been sent for testing.

