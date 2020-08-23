Chandigarh Tattoo Artist, Manager Arrested For Keeping Monkey In Captivity

Kamaljit Singh, a Chandigarh-based tattoo artist, and his manager Deepak have been arrested for confining a monkey in captivity and also exhibiting its pictures on his Instagram account. Kamaljit has been accused of forcing the monkey to drink a red liquid from a glass, claimed to be wine. Kamaljit, however, has denied all the charges.

Chandigarh tattoo artist booked for animal abuse after he keeps monkey as a pet

Kamaljit Singh owns a tattoo studio in Chandigarh, Sector-35 named Kamzinkzone. He and his manager have been arrested for keeping the rhesus macaque in his house and using it in his videos. Pictures of the monkey sitting on Kamaljit's shoulders have gone viral on social media. The case came to light after PETA reported the artist and his videos

When the tattoo artist realised that he is on the wrong side of the law, he immediately deleted all the pictures. However, by the time the pictures were deleted, they had already reached the authorities after which Kamaljit Singh and his manager, Deepak have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 Section 9,39 and 50.

Following the arrests, the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Abdul Qayum tweeted that this incident will serve as a message to people who think wild animals can be kept as pets. Check out his posts:

A Herculean tasks comes to an end. A suitable Action taken against #Wildlife Offenders under WPA 1972.



A good #message will reach to all TikTokers @TikTok_IN & everyone who thinks Wildlife are pet or can be hunted. Thank you @ddifs99 @PetaIndia @IfsJaganhttps://t.co/eefLa8Vgsh — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) August 20, 2020

Monkeys/rhesus macaques are protected under Schedule-II of #Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Keeping such sp. in captivity or in personal custody is prohibited.



One can’t keep them as #pets, it’s ILLEGAL & attracts Sec 9, 2(16b), 39 & 51 of WPA.

Pl report (if any) at 01722700217 pic.twitter.com/i2x0LizPW4 — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) July 27, 2020

Kamaljit Singh denies charges of animal abuse

Denying the charges of animal abuse pressed against him, Kamaljit Singh said that he had rescued the monkey from Himachal Pradesh where he found him in critical condition. When questioned about keeping the monkey captive, he replied that his pet and he had developed affection towards each other. He also informed the authorities that the drink which he was seen offering the monkey in the video is a mix of apple and pomegranate juice.

Kamaljit Singh also claimed that the moment he came to know that Rhesus Macaque is a Schedule-2 protected wild animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and he cannot keep or train one, he released him into the wild.

