UP Police To Lodge FIR, Take Arrested PFI Members In Remand In Hathras Conspiracy Angle

The Uttar Pradesh Police will register a case against the four arrested members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit, who were picked up on their way to Hathras on Tuesday, sources informed. As per sources, an FIR is being lodged at the Mant police station in Mathura against the four suspects under Section 155 (rioting). The FIR has been filed under the larger Hathras riots conspiracy case, which has come under the UP Police's scrutiny.

After the Mathura Police files an FIR, the application for a remand request will also be submitted, as per sources. The Hathras Police wants to take all four suspects into remand, to probe their outfits' involvement in the Hathras conspiracy case.

The four suspects were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza where the police was checking vehicles after receiving a tip-off that certain suspicious people on their way to Hathras from Delhi. The four identified as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur were nabbed with mobile phones, laptop and some literature, which could have an impact on law and order, as per police sources. During interrogation, it came to light that they had links with the Popular Front of India and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI). PFI has also been accused of funding the anti-CAA riots and has come under the security of the UP Government which has been demanding a ban on the organisation.

Yesterday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting the top court to direct a CBI probe in the Hathras case. Explaining the details of its investigation so far, the UP Government has alleged that "vested interests" are attempting to ascribe motive, to derail a fair probe in the case.

The UP Government's affidavit in the apex court also follows its probe into the case where investigative agencies unearthed an alleged 'conspiracy' angle discovering the links of radical outfits such as Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and other forms of international funding in instigating caste-based and communal riots in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)