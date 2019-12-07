UP: Women Attempts Self-immolation Outside SSP Office In Meerut, FIR Registered

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly attempting self-immolation outside the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Meerut district. Before attempting self-immolation, the woman alleged non-action by police in a rape case filed by her. The police, however, said that her case was expunged after probe.

"Based on facts and evidence, her case was expunged", Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural) said. He also said that the woman has been booked for attempting self-immolation. "As far as the attempt is concerned, we have registered an FIR and she is being sent to jail," said Pandey. The police further divulged that in the past a case of her husband's murder was also filed and following which she, her boyfriend, and three others were arrested and sent to jail. "The rape case was found to be linked to it. The accused she had named were found to be at a different location than hers when the alleged incident took place. Based on the evidence, the case was expunged," the police officer added.

UP govt targeted by Opposition over law and order situation

The law and order situation in the state has been in the limelight over the past few weeks. The Uttar Pradesh state government has been targeted by the opposition in the Parliament after a 23-year-old rape survivor was on Thursday set ablaze in Unnao by the accused. The rape victim died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night.

"The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 per cent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read. The victim had suffered over 90 per cent burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm. Doctors increased medicines. She had a cardiac arrest latter and breath her last at 11:40 pm. The victim was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case when kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze on Thursday. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh, and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act.

