Vikas Dubey's Arrest Leaves MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Triumphant; Commends Ujjain Police

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the state police for successfully nabbing the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain. Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Those who feel that their sins will be washed off by seeking the shelter of Mahakal, they have not known Mahakal well. Our government is not going to spare any criminal.”

जिनको लगता है की महाकाल की शरण में जाने से उनके पाप धूल जाएँगे उन्होंने महाकाल को जाना ही नहीं।



हमारी सरकार किसी भी अपराधी को बख्श्ने वाली नहीं है... — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 9, 2020

विकास दुबे की गिरफ़्तारी के लिए उज्जैन पुलिस को बधाई। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 9, 2020

The MP CM's tweet comes after sources said that Vikas Dubey was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal when the Police recognized and arrested him. He is currently in custody. As per the latest information, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to his MP counterpart seeking safe and early transfer. He is also likely to be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, following which he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the arrest of the gangster and said that he was in the custody of the state's police. Further, Narottam Mishra added that the state's police force was on high alert and vowed that the MP cops would not spare anyone who commits a heinous crime such as the killing of 8 policemen.

The Kanpur Encounter

Republic had earlier uncovered from Vikas Dubey's aide that the notorious gangster was already fed information about the police raid five hours in advance. Dubey had instructed his henchmen to kill all policemen who were part of the raid. He had instructed his aides to keep the weapons ready. As a result, his gang members were already waiting for the police to arrive, leading to the ambush. Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Dubey who was arrested on Sunday, had claimed that Dubey had received an alert. Police surveillance had found that a few cops were in contact with Vikas Dubey and SO Vinay Tiwari is said to be one of them. Four policemen have been suspended since then.

On the night of July 3, the police team went to raid the residence of Vikas Dubey, however, a JCB machine was placed on the road to block the police vehicle which points out that the criminal and his men already knew of the police' action. When the policemen got down from the vehicle after the roadblock due to JCB machine, Vikas Dubey's henchmen who had already taken a position on the rooftop started firing on the policemen ultimately killing eight of them and injuring seven.

