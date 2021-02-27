WB Top Cop In-charge Of Law & Order Replaced By Election Commission Ahead Of Polls

Following the announcement of a marathon 8-phase polling session for West Bengal, the Election Commission has now replaced the West Bengal top cop in-charge of Law and Order in the state. Second in command to the Director-General of Police, Jawed Shamim, Additional Director-General (Law & Order) has been replaced by Jag Mohan who was serving as the Director-General (Fire Services). Shamim would now take over as the DG of Fire Services.

It is important to mention that Jawed Shamim was one of the 24 officers that were placed at the helm of affairs during the major reshuffle by the Mamata Banerjee Government on February 7, this year. During this time, he had replaced Gyanwant Singh who was ADG (Law and Order). Notably, the officer's presence during the lathi-charge of Left workers on February 11, during which CPI(M) activist Moidul Islam lost his life had drawn the ire of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had questioned his presence at a site under Kolkata Police's jurisdiction.

Knowledgeable people bear out that a history of sorts, albeit worrisome, was made today when ADG Law and Order @WBPolice was functional today in the domain @KolkataPolice #NabannaMarch



This development @MamataOfficial is unwholesomely significant beyond the day and ill augurs. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 11, 2021

The EC's announcement also comes after BJP's visit to the body, wherein the saffron party has raised the issue of 'political violence' in the state. Moreover, the party also alleged 'discrepancies' in the postal ballots adding that police officials were trying to tamper with the senior citizen ballots.

EC clarifies marathon polling in WB

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) which had been questioned for announcing eight-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal, clarified that the polling had to be spread out due to festivals, the movement of security forces, and an increased number of polling stations keeping in mind the protocols for COVID-19.

"When the EC assesses the law-and-order situation, it is based on several factors. After all, the elections to West Bengal (Assembly) in 2016 were in seven phases. The Lok Sabha was in seven phases. So, seven to eight (phases) is not such a big deal because we also have to see the movement of forces," said CEC Sunil Arora.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had lashed out at the EC questioning the 8-phases of polling alleging that the division of the districts was being done by the EC to suit the BJP.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

