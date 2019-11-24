NCP ON RECORD: 49-50 MLAs With Sharad Pawar Will Form Govt With Sena And Congress

Senior NCP leader, Chhagan Bhujbal after a meeting with Sharad Pawar, on Sunday morning, said that at least 49 to 50 MLAs of the party are supporting the party. He also added that one or two more MLAs who were supporting Ajit Pawar might join them soon. He also asserted that Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress government will be definitely formed in Maharashtra.

Chhagan Bhujbal on govt formation

NCP leader, Chhagan Bhujbal talking to the media persons said, “49 to 50 MLAs of the party are with us right now. One or two more will soon join us. We have kept all the MLAs together. NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena government will be formed in Maharashtra, 100%”.

A few other MLAs who left Sharad Pawar’s residence also said, “We all are with Sharad Pawar ji. Those five MLA's who are not still there, will also come soon”.

Sharad Pawar after the joint press conference with Sena

After the massive political twist in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a joint statement with Shiv Sena said that he only came to know about this coalition between Ajit Pawar and BJP at 6:30 am in the morning. Denying all the claims that he is involved in this decision made by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar also ensured everyone that appropriate action will be taken against his nephew. Subsequently, by Saturday evening, Ajit Pawar was also removed from the post of Legislative Party Leader.

Sharad Pawar had no knowledge of the govt formation

NCP chief speaking at a press conference on Saturday said, “While the discussions on certain incidents took place, a co-worker from the party contacted me at 6:30 am in the morning today (Saturday) and informed me that there is this oath-taking ceremony that is taking place in Raj Bhawan. He informed me that NCP party members under the leadership of Ajit Pawar have gone to the Governor to take the oath. This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this. A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP”.

