Rajasthan Crisis: 'All Legislators United', Says Congress' Avinash Pande; Slams BJP

Amid the tussle in the Rajasthan Congress and the alleged fissure between CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress' Avinash Pande exuded confidence stating that the attempts of horse-trading by legislators to destabilise the government will not succeed. On Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of offering money to Congress leaders in an attempt to topple the ruling government.

Taking an apparent jibe at BJP over horse-trading, Pande exuded confidence that all legislators, Congress-backed independents are united.

Ashok Gehlot summoned

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been summoned by his own state's police. This came shortly after the Rajasthan Police summoned Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The summon has also been sent by the police to CM Gehlot who is being asked to make himself present before the police under IPC sections 124 (A) and 120 (B), both of which pertain to offences against the state and criminal conspiracy. The letter has asked Gehlot to be present at the Jaipur Police station for his statements regarding 'a certain investigation.'

Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi with 25 MLAs

Amid the ongoing fears of horse-trading leading to a possible collapse of the Congress government in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Saturday arrived in Delhi, as per sources. Moreover, around 25 Rajasthan MLAs - allegedly supporters of Pilot, reportedly reached Delhi. Sources added that 25 rooms were booked in ITC Delhi under the name of a businessman for these Congress MLAs. Congress coalition held a 48-seat majority over the Opposition - BJP (72), RLP (1), and Independent (1).

