Insult To Injury? After Kamal Nath's Resignation As MP CM; Independent MLA Jumps To BJP

After Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation on Friday, Pradeep Jaiswal, an independent MLA, has decided to join the BJP. Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal had earlier extended his support to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

While interacting with a news agency ANI Jaiswal said, "I had said that as long as Kamal Nath is there, I'll keep supporting him. However, my priority is the people of my constituency, their development, and the respect of the workers. I feel that now it's not possible in the absence of leadership." Adding further he stated that as an independent MLA, he does not have any other option but to support the new government for the sake of development of his people. "I have spoken to the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

READ | 'With Kamal Nath govt till it remains in power,' says independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal

'With Kamal Nath Govt Till It Remains In Power'

Earlier on March 4, Pradeep Jaiswal had stated that he would continue to support the Kamal Nath government until it remains in power and will further decide his course of action if the government falls out.

While interacting with the reporters, Jaiswal had said, "I am with the government of Kamal Nath till it is there. If in future, if the government falls, my options will remain open considering the will of people of my constituency and for their development."

READ | 'Devaluation of democratic values': CM Kamal Nath submits resignation letter to MP Guv

Kamal Nath's resignation

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of the state ahead of the floor test in the state Assembly. During his speech, Kamal Nath slammed the BJP, alleging that they had held Congress MLAs hostage. On the eve of Kamal Nath's resignation, Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati had accepted the resignations of 16 remaining Congress MLAs, taking the half-way mark in the Assembly to 103.

Speaking to media Kamal Nath said, "In 15 months, it was my endeavour to give a new direction to the State, change the picture of the State. What was my fault? What was my fault in these 15 months? The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them. (BJP sochti hai ki mere Pradesh ko hara kar ke khud jeet jaaegi )(BJP thinks that they can defeat MP and win themselves). They can never do that."

READ | BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan triumphant in first response as Kamal Nath resigns as MP CM

READ | 'BJP's foul toppling game successful', says NCP's Majeed Memon as Kamal Nath resigns

(With inputs from ANI)