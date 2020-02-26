Priyanka Gandhi Urges Delhiites To Be Cautious And 'maintain Peace' Amid Rising Violence

Reacting to the ongoing violent clashes in North-East Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday appealed the people of Delhi to not indulge in any form of violence, exercise caution, and maintain peace.

While interacting with the media, the Congress leader said, " I appeal to the people of Delhi to not indulge in violence, exercise caution & maintain peace. We have told our workers in Uttar Pradesh to do all they can to maintain peace if violence spreads there."

'Violence only causes damage'- Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier on February 24, the Congress leader had also taken to her official Twitter handle and reminded protestors that 'Mahatma Gandhi's country is a country of peace.'

Priyanka's tweet roughly translates as, "The entire capital city of Delhi today was full of violence. Violence only and only causes damage to the general public and the country. We all have the responsibility to stop it. Mahatma Gandhi's country is a country of peace. I appeal to all Delhiites for peace and request to Congress workers to maintain peace and harmony."

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आज पूरा दिन हिंसा से भरा रहा। हिंसा से सिर्फ और सिर्फ आम जनता और देश का नुक़सान होता है। इसे रोकने की ज़िम्मेदारी हम सबकी है।



महात्मा गांधी का देश शांति का देश है। सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मैं शांति की अपील करती हूं और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अनुरोध..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 24, 2020

..करती हूँ कि वे शान्ति और अमन बनाए रखने के लिए प्रयास करें। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 24, 2020

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence. He will report to the CCS and the Prime Minister.

