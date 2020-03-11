Gujarat Congress Responds To Internal Rift Rumours; Tells CM Rupani To Focus On The State

Amid the ongoing speculation about the rift in Gujarat Congress, state party chief Amit Chavda on Wednesday called out Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and stated that Rupani should worry about his chair and Gujarat instead of worrying about Congress.

While interacting with a media agency, Chavda said, "neither their lawmakers nor the people in Gujarat trust the BJP or its government in the state. Instead of worrying about Congress, Rupani Ji should worry about his chair. He should worry about the farmers and common people in Gujarat."

"The law and order condition in the state is in the worst condition. The government should focus on fulfilling its responsibilities considering the mandate the people gave given," he added.

Rejecting the reports claiming rift in Congress, Chavda said that the BJP should focus on their party rather than propagating false accusations.

Earlier on March 10, Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani on Tuesday said that there was no dispute in the party in the state. In contrast, BJP sources had stated that 13 MLAs were in talks with them and will be switching to the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26.

BJP claims 13 MLAs to switch

BJP has claimed that they are comfortable with the numbers, there are sources confirming that the Congress MLAs are in talks with the top leadership. A top BJP leader added, "They might not join before the elections but we can expect their support in the Rajya Sabha elections which means they might vote for the BJP candidate. They are not happy with the Congress and we welcome whoever wants to join us."

