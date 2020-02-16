Amit Shah Lauds Delhi Police On 73rd Raising Day Parade; Remembers Sardar Patel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police organised at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp area of the national capital. He lauded the contribution and sacrifice of Delhi Police towards the country's development and he remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as well.

'It is a matter of pride...'

While addressing the gathering, Shah, remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said, "It is a matter of pride that the Delhi Police was started by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel, himself. I am certain it still provides inspiration to the entire organisation."

'35,000 policemen have laid their lives for the nation'

The Union Home Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent positive comments must have inspired every police officer of Delhi Police. We must also remember that over 35,000 policemen have laid their lives for the security of the nation. He acknowledged the sacrifices of these 35,000 and more policemen and built a National Police Memorial in Delhi. It lays the testimony of these sacrifices."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modiji ne kaha tha ki hume samajhna chahiye ki Police hamari suraksha ke liye hai. Isliye keval uski alochana ya upadhravihyo ke taraf se unhe nishana banana theek nahi hai, uske kaam ko bhi samajhna chahiye. (1.2) https://t.co/adnCy7cmF0 pic.twitter.com/ZKRzMpqNr9 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Shah also lauded Delhi Police for introducing new schemes to reduce crime in the region. "Delhi Police has initiated the smart policing scheme, Dial 112 scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund of Government of India and have also started the National Cyber Forensic Lab to help citizens from cybercrimes."

READ | 'Forever grateful': HM Amit Shah pays homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack

READ | ‘Can't force’ says BJP as Shaheen Bagh protestors set to march to Amit Shah's residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police: I would like to request people that whenever you visit Delhi, do visit the Police memorial to pay tribute to 35000 police jawans who sacrificed their lives for our nation pic.twitter.com/7AexV0oHFl — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

"Motor vehicles theft application, property theft application, Police clearance certificate application, online character verification report and the Himmat Plus Application are helping the police's communication with the people," he said. Apart from Shah, Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi also attended the 73rd Raising Day Parade.

READ | Delhi Police denies 'group permission' to Shaheen Bagh protesters to meet Amit Shah

READ | Shaheen Bagh protesters say 'Will meet Amit Shah on Sunday at 2PM', urge 'India to join'

(with ANI inputs)