Andhra CM Hikes Cash Reward Of Gallantry Awardees, Lights Swarnim Vijay Mashaal

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a ten-time hike in cash awards for the State's Armed forces personnel who will win Gallantry Medals. CM celebrated Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Tirupati, officers from the Services, state Cabinet ministers, and officials were present at the event.

According to an official release, the cash award for winners of 'Param Vir Chakra' and 'Ashoka Chakra' are now getting Rs 10 lakhs and it will be increased to Rs 1 crore. The number of State incentives for 'Maha Vir Chakra' and 'Keerti Chakra' will be increased from Rs 8 lakhs to Rs 80 lakhs. The cash award will be increased from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 60 lakhs for the Armed personnel from the states winning 'Veer Chakra' and 'Sowrya Chakra'. The kin of all the martyred armed personnel during the line of duty from the state will be given Rs 50 lakhs.

Reddy carried out the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal- Flame of Victory, to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in order to mark the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and felicitated the war heroes.

Taking part in the #SwarnimVijayVarsh celebrations at Tirupathi, Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan carried the #SwarnimVijayMashaal to commemorate the valiant soldiers who led our nation to victory in the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

The Chief Minister also visited the residence of Major General (Retd) C Venugopal, the War Veteran, and felicitated him as he is the living legend of the 1971 War.

Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan participated in the felicitation of 1971 India-Pakistan war veteran Major General C. Venugopal, at his residence in Tirupati.

Later Reddy felicitated J Chinatalli, widow of Naik J Sanyasi for his exemplary role in the 1971 war, at the Police Parade grounds.

The Victory Flame has come to Tirupati to begin its Southern journey. On December 16, it was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ignite the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations and mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

Centre Gives Military Officers 'financial Powers'

On February 17, Union Cabinet approved financial powers to clear projects worth Rs 200 crore to the senior military officers for capital procurement projects, officials said. The deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces are the officers granted this enhanced financial aid. The enhanced powers come in the aspect of challenges faced by the defence forces along with China and Pakistan at the border.

