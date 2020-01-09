Aparna Yadav Shames Akhilesh, Opposes SP And Comes Out In Support Of NRC

In yet another embarrassment to the Samajwadi party family, Aparna Yadav, sister-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, came out strongly in support of the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Speaking on the matter, Aparna opined in favour of NRC slamming the Left parties and the liberals stating that "any true Indian will not protest against the population and citizenship campaign."

Read: Keshav Maurya slams "totally mad" SP for bizarre promise of pension to anti-CAA protesters

"What is wrong with NRC? Indians should not have any problem with the issue. There are infiltrators coming into the country and we should know who actually our citizens are. After all, don't we tell people about our families and where our children are studying?" she stated.

Read: CAA Protests: Akhilesh Yadav alleges 'deaths by UP police's bullets', visits victims’ kin

'Won't fill the NPR'

This comes as a huge contradiction to the stand taken by the Samajwadi Party which has constantly been opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a party conclave in Lucknow had stated that he will not fill the form for NPR. "Samajwadis want to save the Constitution while the BJP wants to abolish it. Much of the pretense is done to divert attention. Do young people want jobs or NPR? The BJP will not decide whether I am an Indian or not. If need be, I will not fill the form." Going against this Aparna Yadav said that there should be no "politics on the issue" and that anyone who is opposing the CAA should go and "study it first."

Read: Akhilesh Yadav says he won't fill NPR form, alleges 'BJP wants to abolish Constitution'

"What is wrong in standing in a queue to submit documents if it is in national interests. It is not a matter of shame -- it should be a matter of pride," she said.

Read: Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath of injustice on Muslims to "save his chair"

Read: Akhilesh outlaws open attacks on Priyanka Vadra, distances SP from 2019 ally Mayawati

(With Agency Inputs)