Apni Party Chief Welcomes 'crossovers' & Independents Amid Omar's 'horse-trading' Charge

In a massive admission, Jammu-Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) chief Altaf Bukhari, on Monday, said that his party aimed to have its chairpersons in atleast 6-7 District Councils with the aid of independents and 'crossovers'. The newly-formed JKAP, won only 12 seats in the recently concluded 8-phase J&K DDC polls, but has seen several leaders from other parties 'join' it, leading to massive controversy. Former PDP minister - Altaf Bukhari leads the new political outfit named ‘Apni Party’ consisting of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and like-minded people. The 8-phase DDC polls' result was announced on Wednesday, where the BJP emerged as the single-largest party - winning 75 seats.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party is aiming to have its chairpersons in at least 6-7 District Development Councils with the help of Independents and members of other parties who are "willing" to cross over: Party chief Altaf Bukhari — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2020

Omar: 'NC leaders coerced to join Apni party'

Earlier on Saturday, former J&K CM alleged that the Jammu-Kashmir administration was indulging in 'horse-trading' of candidates. Abdullah alleged that officials have put NC leaders were put under 'preventive arrest' and coerced them to join Apni party - terming it BJP's B-Team. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has refuted such claims.

He said, "Two leaders have been taken in preventive detention. Leaders are being brought and made to join the Apni Party forcefully. This includes Congress, PDD, NCP elected representatives. We have a phone recording (Brother-in-law of DDC female candidate who was coerced to join Apni Party) from which it is clear the administration is detaining people and they are released on the promise to join Apni Party".

Gupkar alliance wins maximum seats

The results for the J&K DDC elections awarded PAGD 110 seats - with its constituents - NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagging 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats. The J&K administration held J&K's first-ever District Development Council polls in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%.

