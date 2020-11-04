Arnab Goswami's Arrest To Reach Maha Governor; BJP's Ram Kadam Sets Raj Bhavan Appointment

After writing to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has sought an appointment with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to discuss the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The BJP MLA is slated to meet the Maharashtra Governor at 10:30 AM on Thursday. Arnab Goswami was arrested and physically assaulted by the Mumbai and Raigad Police on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, Kadam had written to CM Thackeray demanding the suspension of 9 police personnel who assaulted Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Kadam opined that the way in which the police personnel barged into Arnab's house and assaulted him is condemnable. While stressing that he has a lot of regard for the Maharashtra police, he lamented that 9 cops had misused their power.

Calling for Arnab's immediate release, he urged Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the state government to apologise to the nation. He warned that the matter will be escalated to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari if justice is not done. According to the BJP MLA, the arrest was a plot by the state government to settle scores with Arnab as the latter has been repeatedly exposing its failures. Moreover, he alleged that the Maharashtra government had pressurized the cops to act in such a high-handed manner.

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

