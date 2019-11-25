Maharashtra: Bhujbal Backs Sharad Pawar, Says He 'didn't Direct Anyone To Do Anything'

Amidst the massive political developments in Maharashtra, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal told the news agency ANI that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has to do nothing with Ajit Pawar’s move to support BJP and everyone should trust him. Sharad Pawar, in a joint press conference with Shiv Sena, had also asserted that he did not have any knowledge about Ajit’s decision, and he does not endorse this move. Chhagan Bhujbal reiterating this said that Sharad Pawar did not direct anyone to do anything, nor did he agree to anything with regard to the Maharashtra government formation.

Chhagan Bhujbal on Sharad Pawar’s stand

Chhagan Bhujbal while speaking about the government formation in Maharashtra, said, "This thing is very clear that Pawar Sahab did not direct anyone to do anything, neither he agreed to anything. If there would have been something, he would have told everyone (NCP leaders). Later, he (Sharad Pawar) made it clear that whatever has happened is not correct so we have to trust these things. We are the witness to these things”.

Bhujbal on meetings MLAs and Ajit-Sharad Twitter war

The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have shifted their MLAs into different hotels in order to avoid poaching of the MLAs by BJP. Several leaders including, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal from NCP and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde visited the NCP MLAs who are staying at Hyatt hotel. Chhagan Bhujbal added, "We are here (Hyatt Hotel) to meet our party MLAs. Only one or two of our party MLAs are not here”. Also, commenting on Ajit and Sharad Pawar’s statement made on Twitter, Bhujbal said, "Two parties have been formed. Pawar Sahab is also keeping forward his views like him (Ajit Pawar). People will understand what is right and wrong”.

Reiterating the claims made by his party leader Sharad Pawar, Bhujbal also said that Ajit Pawar's remark on the "BJP-NCP alliance" was made by him to create a false perception among the people. "Ajit Pawar had tweeted to create a false perception among the people, so Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to clear the party's position," he said. Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took the oath as the CM and Deputy CM of the state, however, they are yet to prove their majority on the floor of the house. The oath-taking ceremony came as the surprise and shock as the deliberations on forming the government in the state had already reached the final stage for Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

