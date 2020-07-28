BJP Files Another Petition Against BSP-Cong Merge After Rajasthan HC Disqualification

With the BSP jumping into the political turmoil in Rajasthan, BJP leader Madan Dilawar filed another petition on Tuesday before the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of the 6 BSP MLAs in the state with the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress camp. This is the third petition against the claimed BSP-Congress merger. Dilwar had filed his first petition before the court which was disqualified earlier on Monday. It has been reported that the BSP is all set to file a plea against the merger before the High Court on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Dilawar said, "Rajasthan High Court had dismissed my petition observing that it did not include a copy of the Legislative Assembly Speaker's order for the merger of the BSP MLAs. He (Speaker) deliberately did not give me the copy of the order." The BJP leader had staged a protest in the office of the Vidhan Sabha Secretary on Monday demanding a copy of the order by the Rajasthan Speaker.

BSP issues whip to MLAs

BSP jumped into the high-pitched political drama in Rajasthan on Sunday, when the party leadership issued a whip to all its 6 MLAs in the state directing them to vote against the Congress in case of a 'No Confidence Motion.' The six BSP MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar & Wajib Ali have been instructed to follow the whip failing which they would entail disqualification. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has not been recognised by BSP.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati has also threatened to move the apex country if the MLAs fail to abide by the whip issued. Mayawati has alleged that after Rajasthan elections results BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress but CM Gehlot intended to damage BSP and therefore merged the MLAs with Congress 'unconstitutionally'. The BSP supremo said that her party was looking for an apt time to go to the court and to teach Congress a lesson.

