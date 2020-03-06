BJP MLA Downplays Meeting With CM Kamal Nath, Claims 'meeting Over Development Issues'

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi met Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence on Thursday night. Earlier, he had also met the Speaker of the State Assembly NP Prajapati.

Speaking to the news agency, the BJP MLA said, "I have not tendered my resignation. I had come here to meet the CM over the issue of the development of my constituency." Talking about which party he will go to, he said, "Those who talk about Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I am with them."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Assembly. This comes amidst the constant speculation and allegations by the Congress, that the BJP is trying to poach and pull out MPs from their government.

BJP-Congress trade barbs

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the Opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh.

After reports emerged that some MLAs were holed up in the Gurugram hotel, Singh asserted on Wednesday that the situation was under control. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation.

Eight MLAs taken to Gurugram hotel

In a big political development in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress had alleged that eight MLAs, four from the Congress and four independents who are supporting the government, have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram by a powerful former Madhya Pradesh BJP minister.

According to Patwari, senior BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have taken the leaders forcibly.

In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and formed the government with the help of four independent MLAs, two BSP MLAs, and a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator. The BJP had won 109 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

(With ANI Inputs)