Confident BJP Claims 'will Convince BJD And JD(U) To Vote On NRC, Whenever Implemented'

Inspite NDA allies BJD and JD(U) opposing nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday, has claimed that the saffron party will convince the two allies to vote for it. Both parties have voted for the recently amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in both parliamentary houses. Incidentally, PM Modi in his rally in Delhi, earlier in the day, claimed that the BJP has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

BJP: 'Will get BJD & JDU on NRC'

Will convince BJD and JD(U) on #NRC as and when it will be taken up for nationwide implementation: BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2019

JD(U) questions 'need to protest against CAA' , amid RJD's 'Bihar Bandh' call

JD(U) on CAA- NRC

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)'s support for the CAA led to a rift in the party with leaders like Pawan Varma and JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor opposing the party's support to CAA. Kishor has termed CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC) - a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion'. But after meeting Nitish Kumar, the CM himself has vocally said that there is no need for NRC in the state.

JUH Bengal chief threatens 'Will stop Shah from entering Kolkata' till CAA is rolled back

BJD on CAA- NRC

Similarly, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik appealed for peace and said the newly-enacted CAA is not for Indian citizens, on Wednesday. He stated that CAA dealt only with foreigners and appealed to rumourmongers refrain from spreading lies and let peace prevail. But he added that the BJD will not support NRC saying, "Party MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have already clarified it".

Owaisi questions PM Modi and HM Amit Shah on nationwide NRC, asks 'Who's lying?'

What is the CAA & NRC?

The Act passed by both parliamentary houses in the Winter session amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. While under the NRC, a resident of Assam has to prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971. On August 31, the final list revealed that 3,11,21,004 have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 have been found ineligible. The Centre has said that those failing to do so may not be deported.

PM Modi sets the record straight over CAA, adds 'NRC was drafted by Congress'