BJP's Amit Malviya Alleges 'Gehlot Doesn't Have Numbers'; Demands Rajasthan Floor Test

While Congress accuses BJP of 'horse-trading', BJP I-T Cell chief Amit Malviya, on Monday, asked Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call for a floor test immediately to prove his majority. He questioned that if Gehlot indeed had the support of 107 MLAs, why was he herding his MLAs to a resort. Claiming that fall of the Gehlot government was inevitable, Malviya alleged that Gehlot lacked the numbers.

In which case, Ashok Gehlot must immediately call for a floor test, prove his majority, save Rajasthan the drama and get on with the business of governance.



But if he is herding his MLAs to a resort, then clearly he doesn’t have the numbers and is merely delaying the inevitable. https://t.co/ltLNkLFBkn — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 13, 2020

'Only 84 MLAs attended CLP meet': Sources

Contrary to Congress claims of107 MLAs were present at the Congress CLP meet on Monday, sources have told Republic TV that only 84 Congress MLAs were present in the meeting which concluded at CM Gehlot's residence in Rajasthan. This reduces Congress' numbers in the Rajasthan Assembly from 107 to 84, putting it in a minority. While Deputy CM Sachin Pilot claims to have the support of 30 MLAs, BJP currently has 72 MLAs and 13 are independent MLAs in the 200-member assembly.

Congress claims 109 MLAs' support, Pilot claims 30

While Congress' CLP meeting passed a resolution backing Gehlot's government, Pilot has contested Gehlot's claim of 109 MLAs, claiming 30 MLAs back him and is gearing up for a fight. The Party has alleged that BJP of conspiracy to lure its MLAs to which BJP has responded by rushing its top leaders Gulab Chand Kataria, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to Jaipur, while Union Ministers - Arjun Singh Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary are keeping tabs on the situation unfolding in Jaipur. All Gehlot-backing Congress MLAs have been herded to Fairmont Hotel.

The Rajasthan Tussle: Pilot vs Gehlot

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response to the FIR, Pilot arrived in Delhi with 22 MLAs on Saturday, seeking an audience with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership.

Meanwhile in Jaipur, Gehlot's camp reportedly intends to replace Pilot as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief with Raghuveer Meena, as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs have reportedly extended support to Pilot. Though both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have reportedly contacted Pilot to placate him, Pilot himself met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi. Currently, Congress which enjoys the support of 12 Independent MLAs, holds a 48-seat majority over Opposition's 76, with 124 seats.

