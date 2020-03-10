BJP's Ganesh Singh Welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia's Decision To Resign From Congress

After Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation from the party on Tuesday, BJP welcomed his decision and stated that the decision taken by Scindia was in the best interest of the nation and Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Ganesh Singh had taken to his official Twitter handle and welcomed the decision of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Singh's Tweet roughly translates as, " Your decision is welcome in the best interest for the nation and Madhya Pradesh."

READ | It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress; Read his letter to Sonia Gandhi

Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress

Earlier in the day, Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia on twitter announced that he has quit the grand old party. Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

READ | 'Never sidelined Scindia,' insists desperate Madhya Pradesh Congress as leader meets PM

Scindia meets PM Modi

Minutes before submitting his resignation, Jytiraditya Scindia had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia apparently ready to resign, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, there are said to be at least 18 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, while other purported rebels are in Delhi and in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command has also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday where he may make a massive announcement. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

READ | STUNNING: Redfaced Congress says Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'expelled'; quotes Sonia Gandhi

READ | Scindia's aunt Yashodhara Raje played a major role in resignation decision: Sources