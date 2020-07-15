BJP's Shekhawat Coins Rahul Gandhi's Rajasthan Statement For Him; Uses His Own Words

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat rebuked Congress' Rahul Gandhi, using his own words against him after the latter mounted an attack on the Centre for its 'global strategy being in tatters'. Breaking his Twitter silence amid the ongoing ruckus within the party in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Government of India, claiming that its global strategy was in tatters and that power & respect was being lost everywhere, referring to China stealing a march on India over the Chabahar port in Iran.

Taking to Twitter, BJP's Shekhawat asked Rahul Gandhi to mirror his tweet to see the condition of his own party - aptly described by the same words he put out to attack the Centre.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At Centre; Glosses Over Delayed 'thoughts' Video & Rajasthan Chaos

Shekhawat gives Rahul Gandhi a taste of his own medicine

What he really means to say:



"INC's political strategy is in tatters. We are losing respect and power everywhere. And I have no idea what to do" https://t.co/AKOL1wh01C — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) July 15, 2020

READ | 'PM Modi Appreciated Our Performance': Sacked Sachin Pilot-camp Minister Meena Slams Cong

Rahul Gandhi's attack on GoI

Even as Rajasthan's Congress government is fighting for survival, Wayanad MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi seems intent on very visibly not entering the fray, choosing instead to continue his attack on the Central government over geopolitical matters. While the leader is still silent on the sacking of Sachin Pilot and rising voices within the Congress against the old-guard, he on Wednesday quoted reports that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar project. Rahul Gandhi has also failed to live up to his promise that he would communicate his thoughts via video with the people - dubbed in certain quarters as Rahul's own 'Mann Ki Baat' - which was expected on Tuesday.

READ | Worked Very Hard To Bring Congress Govt In Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot After Big BJP Statement

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading. Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP. Alongside Pilot, Congress also sacked Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena from their cabinet positions. Gobind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. The party's entire Dausa unit also resigned after Pilot's removal.

However, Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot.

READ | Sachin Pilot Says "I'm Not Joining BJP" Amid Speculation On Rajasthan CM Post Negotiations