Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At Centre; Glosses Over Delayed 'thoughts' Video & Rajasthan Chaos

Even as Rajasthan's Congress government is fighting for survival, Wayanad MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi seems intent on very visibly not entering the fray, choosing instead to continue his attack on the Central government over geopolitical matters. While the leader is still silent on the sacking of Sachin Pilot and rising voices within the Congress against the old-guard, he on Wednesday quoted reports that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar project.

Rahul Gandhi has also failed to live up to his promise that he would communicate his thoughts via video with the people - dubbed in certain quarters as Rahul's own 'Mann Ki Baat' - which was expected on Tuesday.

I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth.



From tomorrow, I'll be sharing my thoughts with you on video. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2020

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading. Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP. Alongside Pilot, Congress also sacked Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena from their cabinet positions. Gobind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. The party's entire Dausa unit also resigned after Pilot's removal.

However, Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot.

Sachin Pilot speaks up

A day after being sacked, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he is not joining BJP or any other party, adding that he has been a loyalist of the Congress. The 'rebel' leader said that he won't remain silent anymore and is considering legal options to fight CM Gehlot whom he has accused of "doing wrong things & maligning his image."

"I am not joining BJP or any other party, I have been a loyalist of the Congress. Except for Priyanka Ji, I have not spoken to anyone else. Whatever Gehlot is doing with me is wrong and wants to malign my image. Ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president, I have been a victim of wrongdoings and I remained silent but not anymore. We are looking at the legal options moving ahead and this is a fight for Rajasthan and its people," Sachin Pilot said.

Rajasthan political chaos

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances. Meanwhile, Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him. Breaking his silence on July 13, Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

